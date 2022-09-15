Every year almost 100,000 H&R Block tax professionals, tax office associates, and franchisees provide care to millions of clients.
On Sept. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, 25 were recognized with the Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award for going above and beyond to help their clients with their most important financial transaction of the year.
H&R Block co-founder, Henry Bloch, was passionate about serving clients and communities, and those are also key elements of the company’s purpose, which is “to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.”
The award is the highest honor the company bestows.
An honoree this year was J. Brian Taylor, the operations manager and senior tax analyst from the Gallatin office. The Gallatin office is part of the six-office franchise group owned by Debbie Wilson, also of Gallatin.
“Although this is a personal award, I could not do what I do without the trust that our clients place in us and the great employees of the Gallatin, Portland, Westmoreland, Hartsville, and Centerville offices that I support on a daily basis,” Taylor said.
– Submitted
