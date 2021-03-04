The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing to look into the death of an inmate last week at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.
Trousdale EMS responded on the evening of Feb. 24 to the Hartsville prison.
The inmate was identified as Terry Deshawn Childress, 37.
CoreCivic referred all inquiries to the TBI, which issued the following statement: “At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tom Thompson and the Tennessee Department of Correction, TBI Agents are investigating the homicide of an inmate on Wednesday at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Terry Deshawn Childress, and an autopsy is pending, as the investigation continues.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
