The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently released its 2020 “Crime in Tennessee” report, which details the volume and nature of criminal activities across the state.
In Trousdale County, the number of reported Group A offenses (more serious charges) rose from 526 in 2019 to 586 in 2020, but total arrests saw a decrease from 500 to 458.
The most common arrest was for drug/narcotic violations, with 98 such arrests. There were 97 reported arrests for simple assault, with 66 of those reported as being tied to domestic violence. The next highest listed charge was theft-all other larceny, with 60 arrests.
The percentage of cases cleared saw a sharp increase from 44.68% to 54.44%.
Trousdale County also reported 295 Group B arrests, down markedly from 353 in 2019. Those included 41 DUI arrests (up from 33 the previous year), 10 arrests for bad checks and 26 for public drunkenness. Of the 353 Group B arrests, 198 were listed under “All Other Offenses.”
The report utilizes data submitted to the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the statewide findings in this year’s report:
The number of Group A offenses, generally considered the most serious criminal incidents, totaled 506,558 in 2019, a decrease of 5% from 2019;
Of those Group A arrests, 6.8% were juveniles;
DUI arrests totaled 18,167 across the state, a decrease of 7.1% from the previous year.
“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the national and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch in a press statement. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”
The complete report is available on the TBI’s website at tn.gov/tbi.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
