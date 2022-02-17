A Dixon Springs man was among 13 arrested last week by agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in connection to a investigation into human trafficking in Middle Tennessee.
Richard Charles Hoffman, 57, of Dixon Springs, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Feb. 9 along with 12 other individuals. Hoffman faces one charge of Patronizing Prostitution with a Minor and one charge of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, according to Sumner County court records. The charges are a Class A misdemeanor and Class B felony respectively.
The multi-agency investigation involved the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.
At a Feb. 10 news conference, Sumner County’s Sheriff’s Office officials stated that more arrests were possible. The undercover operation involved a fake advertisement online offering up a teenager for sex. Officials said 100 individuals responded to the fake ad and the 13 arrested actually showed up.
Hoffman was booked into the Sumner County Jail and released on $60,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sumner’s general sessions court on March 9.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
