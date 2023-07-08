On Tuesday evening, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department was notified that a suspect who was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list was thought to be at a residence in Trousdale County.
The 40-year-old male suspect was found to be at a residence on Hawkins Branch Road in Bethpage, where he was arrested and taken into custody.
The subject was wanted on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
“The Gallatin Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department notified us that they were looking for an attempted second-degree murder suspect, and that he may be at a residence on Hawkins Branch in Trousdale County,” said Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Wayland Cothron. “Subsequent to that investigation, investigators applied for and received a search warrant to search a residence in our county looking for this subject.
“The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid assistance from Sumner County and the Gallatin Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Those officers arrived in Trousdale County, and a search was conducted pursuant to the search warrant.”
The incident that led to the charges occurred on June 3 at the Twice Daily convenience store, located at 1597 Airport Road in Gallatin, where the suspect was accused of shooting a male store employee in the chest after the employee had a fight with the subject’s girlfriend.
Prior to the convenience store shooting, the suspect had been serving time in prison on a separate charge and had only been released for a year and a half prior to the incident.
According to Cothron, at the time of his arrest, the suspect was armed.
After the subject was taken into custody, he was returned to Sumner County and booked.
