TCAT Hartsville announces that over the next 12 months it will be preparing its institutional self-study for reaffirmation of accreditation with the national accrediting organization called the Council on Occupational Education, located in Georgia.
The primary purpose of the self-study is to examine an institution’s qualifications for accreditation through a comprehensive self-evaluation conducted by institutional personnel. The self-study process also serves as a strategic planning vehicle for the improvement of all institutional services. The Council provides guidelines for creating the Self-Study Report in a manual that each institution is expected to use in planning, conducting and reporting its self-study. TCAT Hartsville’s last self-study assessment was in November 2016.
TCAT Hartsville is currently accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), which accredits post-secondary occupational institutions that offer certificate, diploma or applied associate degree programs. The mission of the Council is “assuring quality and integrity in career and technical education.” Accreditation is a status granted to an educational institution or program that has been found to meet or exceed established criteria of educational quality and student achievement.
For additional information, contact President Mae Wright at 615-374-2147, ext 114.
