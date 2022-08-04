Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) Training Coordinator Christopher Allen announced on July 12 that the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville was chosen as a hub for the criminal justice certification program.
The program provides training for those interested in pursuing a career as a correctional officer for county jails in Tennessee. Students who complete the program, and who meet all requirements, will receive a preliminary Tennessee Corrections Institute Basic Training Certification.
Currently, training for correctional officers is very limited, usually comprised of only an initial one-week course as required by the state. This new program will provide extensive training over eight months with hands-on experience, thus allowing students to decide whether this is truly their desired career path. Additionally, with this program in place, sheriffs will be able to hire correctional officers that have already completed their certification.
“When we hire correctional officers, we have a basic class we send them to for a week, and that’s all the training they are required to get by the state,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “When we get this (program) going, (the newly hired correctional officers) will already be certified.
“It is going to help us get better quality correctional officers in the long run. They will be better trained. It will take the burden off the sheriffs from having to send them (to training).”
The criminal justice certification program was in the planning stages for several months before receiving the go-ahead from the state.
“This particular program that we are doing was negotiated throughout our Tennessee Board of Regents — our governing board — and the governor’s office,” said TCAT Hartsville President Mae Wright. “A lot of accolades go to Sheriff Russell. He came to me, and we spoke about (the program) and were trying to find ways to do it. Then, somehow word got out ... it went to the governor, and here we are today. So, we are ready to make it happen.”
This program has been put in place to address the critical shortage of correctional officers in Tennessee.
“There’s not a quick and easy way to get those folks trained as quickly as what is needed in the field,” said Wright. “Everybody is building jails. They are expanding every year it seems. Look at Wilson County and the large building they’re erecting now to house more inmates. There is definitely a need for more correctional officers to help support that.”
Russell added, “(The need for correctional officers) is bad. We have one county (in Tennessee) that is 25 (officers) short. There is another jail near us that is about 50 short. I’m one short right now, and I’m getting ready to hire one. Every jail that I know of is short.”
The new program is set to begin in September.
“We are starting in September in the Middle Tennessee area,” said Wright. “It will actually take place at our Wilson County campus in Lebanon.” Russell added, “There are only three (programs) like this, in East, Middle, and West (Tennessee). Hopefully, there will be more of these (programs) across the state.”
As September draws near, the college is in need of experienced instructors and interested students. “We are already in the process of getting applicants,” said Wright. “We are in the process of seeking an instructor. We are 100% invested in this and want to make it the best program in the state of Tennessee. We want everyone to look to this program when they are looking to train their correctional officers. We want them to come to us.”
With the new training program available through TCAT, the need to send newly-hired correctional officers to other areas of the state for training will be eliminated, as they will be able to train in the local area in which they are seeking employment.
