After it was initially installed in fall of 2017, the Trousdale County High School mechatronics lab has been training students for high-tech, high-demand careers, and now, it is expanding.
The lab helps guide students interested in engineering, electronics, and robotics on a career path in those fields. With the new lab, the hope is to help TCHS students get a leg up before entering college.
Trousdale is one of four high-school sites in the area that received equipment through the state Labor Education Alignment Program and/or Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education grant with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. Through dual-enrollment classes in the high school, students can also receive credit for TCAT training.
Over this summer, TCAT added a FANUC Robot to the training program and expected in the next few weeks a 3D printer to add to the classroom.
“We think this lab will give TCHS the opportunity to graduate more competitive students,” said TCAT Hartsville President Mae Wright.
TCHS instructor Christ Woodard added, “I have 14 students that have signed up for advanced manufacturing at TCHS for this fall 2022 semester. Since the addition of TCAT Hartsville equipment, we have had 21 students to obtain Siemens Level One certification.”
In this program, students can earn industry credentials, such the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s OSHA 10 safety certification and the Siemens SMSCP Level 1 certification for mechatronics systems.
With school starting last week, Woodard — who has more than 30 years of experience — will focus on safety training first. He also realizes that some students may not know the difference between a Phillips and a flathead screwdriver.
There are three other county high-school systems (Macon, Sumner and Wilson counties) who have also received mechatronics lab equipment from TCAT Hartsville.
Along with Trousdale County High School in 2017, TCAT started a mechatronics program in Macon County at the Tri-County Extension Campus, which serves both Macon and Jackson County high schools.
Green Hill High School in Wilson County is in its second year of offering mechatronics. The newly-erected Liberty Creek High School in Sumner County will start this fall semester.
Through the dual enrollment courses, students can complete the credits for their first trimester at TCAT while still attending classes at their high schools.
“The labs mirror the programs used by students at TCAT adult campuses,” said TCAT Vice President Jonathan Smallwood.
Wright added, “Through partnerships with schools, businesses can perhaps recruit more of the workforce they need from the community, and graduates will be able to find good-paying jobs closer to home.”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.