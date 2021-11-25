Hartsville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology will be receiving $975,000 as part of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program.
Gov. Bill Lee announced on Nov. 18 the second round of investments through the program, which Lee instituted in 2019. GIVE is designed to prioritize learning opportunities in rural counties and enhance career and technical education statewide.
TCAT Hartsville plans to use the funding to help create a cooperative manufacturing program along with Tennessee Central Economic Authority, Sumner County Schools and Wilson County Schools. TCAT Hartsville President Mae Wright provided a summary of the grant proposal, which lists NIC Global, Wonder Porcelain, Simpson Strongtie and Aladdin Temp-Rite as proposed workplace partners.
“This is expanding manufacturing pathways to student success. We are getting training equipment to offer a Mechatronics program at Lebanon High School and expand enrollment there. In Sumner County it will be Liberty Creek, the new high school, and Mechatronics, Machine Tool Technology and Welding at the school,” Wright said.
TCAT Hartsville received $994,995 in GIVE funding in 2019, which was used to expand its manufacturing training capacity, including its Maintenance/Mechatronics, Machine Tool Technology and Welding Technology training programs.
“We are especially proud to announce these well-deserved grants during National Workforce Development Week,” Lee said in a press statement. “Rural workforce development has been one of my top priorities since day one, and I’m glad to see the remarkable progress we’re making. By developing a highly skilled workforce, Tennesseans’ lives are transformed, and companies are choosing to invest and expand in our state at record rates.”
In total, the second round of GIVE grants will fund 13 projects in East Tennessee and 27 projects statewide, including 25 of 30 at-risk counties.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
