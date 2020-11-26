Each year, TCAT Hartsville recognizes its military veteran students and faculty. Like our Founding Fathers, these veterans were willing to put their lives on hold to serve and protect the citizens of this country. We want to recognize their contributions and give them honor. A few descriptive words come to mind, but do not truly reflect their service: loyalty, integrity, self-denial, dedication, hard work, allegiance, sacrifice, duty, commitment and patriotism. To those who have worn the uniform, we proudly salute you with heartfelt thanks.
Our students who served in the United States Army are Christopher Long, Daniel Harris, Augustus Vargas and Austin Hale. Those who served in the Navy are James Preston, Gregory Chambers, Darrin Willis, Scott Harp, Seth Smith and Lukas Hall. Those who served in the Marine Corps are Chadd Holshoe, Jesse Sears and David Neu. Those who served in the Air Force are Charles Kimbrell and Daniel Allen.
Faculty member Bradley Patrick served in the Army and is an Automotive instructor. Melvyn Luhrs served in the Air Force and is a Practical Nursing instructor. David Malmin, Computer Information instructor, and Clyde Mansfield, Welding instructor, both served in the Navy. Tony Dedman, Computer Information instructor, served in the Marine Corps.
We are truly blessed to work and learn beside these individuals each day! On Nov. 10, as a small token of our appreciation, our SkillsUSA student chapter gave each veteran a Chik-fil-A gift card. Thanks again for your service.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens through the development of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. TCAT students are SkillsUSA members.
— Submitted to The Vidette
