A fire at Hartsville’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology last week caused damage to part of the facility.
On Thursday, July 8, crews with the Volunteer Fire Department were called out around 10:30 a.m. after reports of an explosion in the TCAT welding shop.
After arriving on scene, it was determined that an acetylene tank had caught fire.
“It had a valve that malfunctioned and got a little flame going back there,” TCAT Hartsville President Mae Wright told The Vidette. “Nobody was hurt; we had everyone in the vicinity checked out and they got a good bill of health.”
Nearby classes were evacuated and fire units remained on scene for almost four hours, as the acetylene tank had to be kept cooled down. Once the fuel had burned off, the tank was removed from the building and the fire was completely extinguished.
“We’ll go in there and clean it out… there’s a lot of smoke. I don’t think there’s major damage because we got to it in time,” Wright added.
All classes were held Friday while damage assessment was being done. There was smoke and water damage in the welding and machining shops, Wright said. Estimates on damages were not immediately available.
“The welding class doesn’t have to go back into the shop to have class; they can do some things in the classroom,” she said. “We’re back in operation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.