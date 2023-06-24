The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Hartsville recently held its first summer technology camp.
The camp was open to rising seventh-graders from the Trousdale County school system.
Campers were Kinsley Calhoun, Kaleb Fisher, Jackson Gray, Holden Sarell and Ke’Mora Sides.
Campers selected two training programs to spend two days in each program selected. They created items using a 3D printer, assembled and disassembled computers and network cabling, welded on the virtual welder, performed various medical skills and office skills, worked on a motor, and programmed a robotic arm.
