Eleven Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville SkillsUSA students were among the 2100 competitors exhibiting their individual skills at the Tennessee Leadership and Skills Conference in Chattanooga. The chapter displayed its technical knowledge, technical skills, workplace skills, communication skills, teamwork and leadership skills. The Hartsville chapter was awarded Silver Distinction in Chapter Excellence Program in preparing for the World of Work. At the grand awards. ceremony, four students received top medals, and the three of those receiving gold can advance to the national competition, which will be held from June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia
Gordonsville’s Adam Welsh, Gallatin’s Hunter Penick and Lebanon’s Gage Working were machine tool technology students competing. Lebanon’s Zack Confederat and Lafayette’s Ryan Reeves are automotive technology students competing. Gallatin’s Joshua Townsend, Lafayette’s Steven Rogers, Lafayette’s Christian Jose Almaraz, Gallatin’s Kimberlee West, and Gordonsville’s Katie McKenney are welding technology students who competed, and Hartsville’s Savannah Rhodes is an administrative office technology student who competed.
Working was named a gold medalist in related technical math, and Welsh won gold in job skill demonstration. Ryan Reeves was a gold medalist in the prepared speech competition, and Kimberlee West was a silver medalist in the job interview competition.
— Submitted
