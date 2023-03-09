The Trousdale County High School baseball season is set to get underway on Monday when the Yellow Jackets host defending Class AA state champions Watertown.
The next day, TCHS will travel to Watertown for their second game.
Yellow Jacket head baseball coach Davy Cothron is entering his 14th year as head coach of the Jackets. Cothron will start the season with only 14 players, after having suffered injuries to three key players in Parker Day, Kobyn Calhoun, and Colton Key.
There are only two seniors on the team, A.J. Adams and Josh Beal. Adams hasn’t played baseball since his freshman year, which only consisted of two games due to the COVID-19. Both will play infield and pitch.
Junior Devan Walford and classmate Cole Gregory are expected to carry a big load, as both will pitch and play multiple positions.
Junior Jake Fergusson returns and will play outfield and pitch.
Ayden Beal showed great promise last year and steps into a starting pitcher role this year.
New players expected to contribute early are sophomore pitcher/infielder Samuel Cook, pitcher/outfielder Alex Livingston, and catcher/outfielder Kyson Noble, along with freshmen pitcher Caleb Fruchey.
Rounding out the roster are freshmen outfielder/third baseman Westin Dennis, first baseman Wyatt Byrd, and pitcher/utility player Gage Farley.
The Jackets compiled a 7-13-2 record last season.
