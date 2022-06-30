Both Trousdale County High basketball teams have completed their offseason camps, and all sports are now in the midst of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s dead period, consisting of no on-site activities for high-school athletic programs.
The Lady Jackets were unable to compete in their camp games last week in Portland.
“We had multiple girls out for vacation, and I felt we could gain more from practice than camps with most of our guards out,” TCHS first-year head coach Page McKinney said. “Practice went well. The girls went hard on basic fundamentals and individual skill drills.”
As for the Trousdale County boys, they completed their camp games earlier this month.
“I entered us into some tough camps, and we played some top-tier competition,” Yellow Jacket head coach Ryan Sleeper said. “I was very happy with how we competed in each game. This group is a bit younger than what we had last year, but they play with some fire.
“I’m as excited about this team as I ever have been coming into a new season. (I) can’t wait to get going.”
- The Trousdale County High Basketball youth camp is scheduled for July 14 and 15, from noon until 2 p.m. each day.
The camp is for rising kindergarten through eighth-graders.
The cost is $25 and can be paid on the first day of camp.
For more information, contact Sleeper by e-mailing ryansleeper@tcschools.org or by calling 615-489-7999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.