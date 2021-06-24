Trousdale County basketball coaches Ryan Sleeper and Jared Hawkins recently held their awards banquets to recognize player accomplishments.
Sleeper recognized seniors Alex Ford and Cameron Rankins as co-MVPs. Ford led the Jackets in scoring by averaging 16 points per game. He had 13 double-digit games, including a career-best 32 against Clarkrange that included a school-record 10 3-pointers.
Rankins averaged 14 points per game, finishing his three-year career on the court with 761 career points.
Other awards included: Best Offensive Guard — Keenan Burnley; Best Offensive Big — Garrett Rieger; Best Defensive Guard — Kane Burnley; Best Defensive Big — Trent Pharris; Hustle Award — Landon Carver; Sixth Man Award — Andrew Ford; Most Improved — Tyler Dixon; Captain’s Award — Thomas Brown; Most Dedicated — Kobyn Calhoun; JV MVP — Brayden Gooch; Horizon Award — Cole Gregory.
The Jackets finished 12-7 overall for their first winning season since 2009. They went 10-4 in District 6-A, good enough for a third-place finish in the regular season.
Hawkins gave the girls’ MVP award to Kailen Donoho, who played point guard while leading the team in scoring at 11 points per game. Donoho, who will be a senior this fall, is on her way to joining the 1,000-point club as she already has 868 career points.
Also collecting awards were: Most Dedicated — Kirsten Eversole; Hustle Award — Kinley Brown; Best Offense — Claire Belcher; Best Defense — Morgan White; Horizon Award — Zion Badru.
The Lady Jackets finished 2-17 overall and 1-13 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.