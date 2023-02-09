RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Trousdale County High School boys’ basketball team saw only one night of action last week due to weather cancelations, and it was not a good one as they suffered a 47-33 loss at Red Boiling Springs.
The Jackets (8-15) quickly fell behind 8-0 and trailed 24-7 at the half as they saw their five-game winning streak over the Bulldogs come to a close.
It was the eighth game this season in which the Jackets scored 40 or fewer points.
“I guess it’s an understatement to say we are struggling offensively, but there’s no excuse for that first-half effort,” TCHS head coach Ryan Sleeper said.
“We need to realize that we have to play extremely hard all four quarters against every opponent, or we can lose to anyone.
“We have one week to turn this ship around and get ready for the (district) tournament.”
Senior Brayden Gooch was the only Yellow Jacket in double figures as he tossed in 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
Jake Fergusson followed with eight points, Dalton Stafford five, Cole Gregory four, and Brian Banks two.
Aubrey Link tossed in a career-high 24 points on 12 field goals for the Bulldogs.
The Jackets will be at home against STEM Prep Academy tonight for senior night. Gooch, Brian Banks and Naylon Banks will be recognized between the games.
The Jackets will host Merrol Hyde Magnet on Tuesday in its District 8-A Tournament quarterfinal contest.
Trousdale County basketball can be heard on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
