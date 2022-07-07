With the start of the high school football season right around the corner, Trousdale County High School head coach Blake Satterfield is preparing for the campaign with the help of two new assistant coaches in Brandon Eden and Kendell Belcher.
Eden graduated from TCHS in 2000, completed his undergraduate work at Tennessee Tech University, then returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach.
He was on the staff from 2007-2017 during a stretch when the Yellow Jackets won three state championships.
Eden was also the head coach for the Jim B. Satterfield Middle School squad from 2015-2017 during a span that included two conference championships.
“It’s great to be back home,” Eden said.
“Trousdale County is a special place. There is an expectation from the players. They know what the goal is each year.
“It’s nice to be back around all my family and friends. It’s great to work with this great group of coaches.”
Eden will be teaching at Satterfield Middle School.
“It’s great to have an opportunity to teach my children at JSMS,” Eden said.
“Ultimately, there is no place like home.”
Eden will be coaching the running backs and linebackers.
Belcher received his diploma from TCHS in 2007 after his four years on the gridiron.
“It’s an honor to give back to the Trousdale County football program and community that gave so much to me as a student-athlete,” Belcher said.
Belcher will be coaching the offensive and defensive lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.