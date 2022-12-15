Trousdale County High School Head Football Coach Blake Satterfield recently announced the program’s 2023 football schedule, which includes five new opponents from a year ago.
Among those new foes are Livingston Academy, Republic, Jackson County, Monterey and Clay County.
The Yellow Jackets will open their season on the road at Livingston Academy on Aug. 18, then will travel to Macon County on Aug. 25. The Jackets will welcome Gordonsville to the Creek Bank on Sept. 1 before welcoming Republic the following week for homecoming.
The first Region 3-2A contest for TCHS will be on Sept. 15 at Smith County. They’ll then host another region foe as Jackson County visits on Sept. 22, followed by a open week on Sept. 29.
Trousdale County will then have back-to-back region games on the road at East Robertson on Oct. 6 and at Monterey on Oct. 13.
Clay County travels to Hartsville on Oct. 20, and the Yellow Jackets will conclude the regular season by entertaining region foe Westmoreland on Oct. 27.
Trousdale County is coming off a 2-9 season, and the Yellow Jackets lost seven seniors to graduation.
The program will be looking to extend the state’s longest streak of consecutive playoff appearances, which reached 35 years in a row thanks to a 21-7, road win over rival Watertown in the two teams’ regular-season finale in late October.
