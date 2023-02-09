RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Trousdale County High School girls basketball team experienced a rough outing at Red Boiling Springs on Friday evening, falling 62-28.
It was the Lady Jackets (11-14) 10th consecutive double-digit loss to the Lady Bulldogs (15-9) and their second most decisive setback of the season.
The visitors fell behind 18-7 in the opening period and also got outscored in each of the ensuing three quarters.
“Red Boiling Springs came out of the gates with hot shooting and jumped out to a 6-0 lead,”
TCHS assistant coach Kyle McKinney said. “The girls were able to battle back and cut the lead to 18-12 with some good finishes around the rim in the second quarter.
“However, their defense clamped down on us in the second half and were too much for us.”
The Trousdale County girls hit three 3-pointers and only 3 of 10 free throws, while Lady Bulldog head coach Tara Allen’s girls knocked down seven shots from behind the arc and converted 21 of 23 shots from the free-throw line.
Lady Jacket sophomore Braylee Potts scored 10 points, and teammate Emma Elmore had eight. Jazmyne Dunn added four points, Cayden Ray three, Charlee Dixon two, and Kayleigh Dunn one.
RBS senior guard Claire Fleming poured in 20 points for the hosts and has now scored more than 1,800 points in her career.
Trousdale County hosts STEM Prep Academy tonight for senior night. Dixon and Elise Satterfield will be recognized between the games.
