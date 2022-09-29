CARTHAGE — The Trousdale County High School football team found itself in a mismatch against Smith County on Friday night, surrendering four touchdowns in the second quarter and en route to a 53-8 loss.
Reserves from both teams competed in the second half.
“They probably had the biggest line on both sides of the ball that I have ever seen, besides the 2020 playoff semifinal against Meigs County,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said.
The Yellow Jackets (0-6) had a solid performance in the opening period when they gave up only six points, but they weren’t able to maintain that in the second quarter when they gave up four touchdowns and trailed 33-0 at the halftime break.
Trousdale County had the football to start the second half and took the opportunity to let its reserves get some experience.
After one play, Owls’ Head Coach Matt Dyer called a timeout to get some of his reserves on the field, and the second halt essentially became a junior-varsity game.
The Owls (5-1) added two more touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the final period to extend their advantage to 53-0.
With 2:09 remaining in the game, the Jackets used a pass from Noah Cook to Quinton Moore that went for a 34-yard touchdown to get on the scoreboard.
Clay Sanders successfully ran into the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Despite the loss, the Jackets still lead the series, 36-31-1.
