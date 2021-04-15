TCHS logo - for web use ONLY

Trousdale County High School recognizes the following students who made the honor roll or principal’s list for the third nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

PRINCIPAL’S LIST9th Grade: Zion Badru, Erin Chen, Kallie Jo Cornwell, Cameron Davenport, Brooke Dismang, Julia Jones, Gracie Kemp, Madelyn Lee, Dalton Malmin, Alexander Smitley

10th Grade: Justin Burnley, Elizabeth Harris, Tyler Lannom, Miriam Zarichansky

11th Grade: Ethan Boles, Jarred Boles, Thomas Brown, Bryce Carman, Madison Farley, Raina Guimont, Grace Johns, Tytus Mann, Piper Triplett, Kierra White, Kierra White, Phillip Zarichansky

12th Grade: Katelyn Brown, Rebecca Chapman, Heath Chasse, Rebecca Crowder, Kegan Day, Destiny Douglas, Kirsten Eversole, Joshua Hutchens, Natalie Russell, Zachary Taylor

HONOR ROLL

9th Grade: Daniele Copley, Parker Day, Stone Donoho, Cooper Henley, Mason Rieger, Taren Simmons, Devan Walford, Robert Wilson

10th Grade: Seth Barthel, Summer Brandon, Elizabeth Crabtree, Sarah Dickerson, Xochil Garcia-Santiago, Trinity Hayes, Aden Johnson, Levi Johnson, Isaiah Towns, Jasmine Webster

11th Grade: Jenna Allen, Justin Burton, Cynthia Equivel, Jaxson Henley, Jess Holder, Zander Napier

12th Grade: Mason Basford, Claire Belcher, Macie Burnley, Zayda Cardenas, Mackenzie Christian, Makayla Crook, Alex Ford, Sidney Gregory, Allison Gross, Erin Hix, Emily Jackson, Kolbe Johnson, Luke Johnson, Morgan White, Faith Winter

