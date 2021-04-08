The Trousdale County Lady Jackets jumped out to a 2-0 record in District 6-A last week with two shutouts of Clarkrange and Jackson County.
At home on March 30, the Lady Jackets corralled the Lady Buffaloes 14-0 by collecting nine hits and earning their seventh consecutive win over the girls from Fentress County.
Addison Gooch paced Trousdale County by going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Hannah Hailey added two hits while Maddie Lee, Faith Winter, Kirsten Eversole and Makayla Crook also had hits.
Alivia Boykin pitched three innings, striking out six batters and allowing two hits. Lee pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.
“It was good to see our girls play well after a week off for spring break in all the phases of the game,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “Our pitching, defense, and batting all surprised me after not seeing live action all last week. I thought we had a lot of fans that came out and supported our young women of Trousdale and I know they enjoyed hosting their first district home game of the season.”
On April 1, the Lady Jackets got their bats going again, collecting 18 hits in two innings as they routed Jackson County 22-0.
Winter, Eversole and Gooch had three hits apiece, with Crook, Hailey and Boykin each getting a pair of hits. Anna Martin, Dakota Spears and Lee also had hits for TCHS.
Hailey allowed just one hit on the mound in three innings, while striking out eight Jackson County players.
On April 2, the Lady Jackets stepped out of district play and hosted East Robertson. Trousdale led going into the final inning but fell 6-4 to the Lady Indians.
The Lady Jackets had nine hits, with two each from Winter, Rebecca Chapman and Hailey, who hit a two-run homer. Gooch, Eversole and Lee also had one hit each.
“It’s heartbreaking to know we were three outs away from beating a very good softball team tonight,” Satterfield said. “I told my girls that an early-season loss is a good thing and it shows you that you are beatable. Now we must learn from this loss and get better. This game is exactly what type of game we needed to see heading into some tough district play next week.”
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Pickett County on Thursday and then host Pope John Paul II on Monday.
