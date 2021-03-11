The Trousdale County Lady Jackets softball team is eager for the opportunity to defend its district championship after the COVID-19 pandemic denied them that chance in 2020.
In 2019 the Lady Jackets won their first regular-season district title, then followed that up by winning the District 6-A Tournament, the team’s first tournament title since 2000.
The team would advance to the sectionals before falling to No. 3-ranked Cascade.
In 2020, the Lady Jackets only got four games in and were 1-3 before the season was called because of the pandemic.
“Going back to last year, having the chance to defend your district championship and then having the season taken away from you, it kinda stinks,” coach Blake Satterfield said.
The 2021 Lady Jackets will return all nine starters from last year and will be a senior-heavy squad with nine seniors, six of whom are four-year starters: Rebecca Chapman, Faith Winter, Hannah Hailey, Kirsten Eversole, Kinley Brown and Makayla Crook.
Winter, Hailey, Eversole and Crook are each two-time all-district performers, and Eversole was an all-state selection as a sophomore in 2019.
“It’s not about all your games; it’s about your district games. You’ve got to win those,” Satterfield added. “This year we return nine seniors, and a lot of those every year they’ve been starting.
“Leadership is the main thing I’ve been stressing. We’re going to go as far as (the seniors) will take us. I can’t wait to see these seniors show out this year.”
In addition to the seniors, the Lady Jackets will have a young but deep bench with two juniors, three sophomores and six freshmen.
Satterfield said there would be a number of junior varsity games this season to allow the younger players a chance to develop.
“It’s really the ends of the spectrum with seniors and freshmen. You’ve got to get them quality reps in practice, scrimmages… We always preach by May rolls around, you’re playing your best softball of the year.
“Out of our 20 girls, I would be very comfortable putting any of them in a game situation at any point. We’ve got a really good softball team and they work hard each day.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
