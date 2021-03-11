Trousdale County had eight players named to the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-Academic team. Pictured, from left, are Sidney Gregory (senior), Kirsten Eversole (senior), Rebecca Chapman (senior), Erin Hix (senior), Makayla Crook (senior), Jasmine Moss (junior), Hannah Hailey (senior) and Faith Winter (senior). The Lady Jackets will begin their 2021 season under coach Blake Satterfield on March 15 at Hendersonville. TCHS won the district championship in 2019 before COVID canceled the 2020 season.