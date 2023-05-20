The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville’s certified nursing assistant (CNA) college class at Trousdale County High School took its certification test on May 10, with all 10 students passing both sections of their state exam.
As graduating seniors, they graduated last Friday with not only a high-school diploma, but they will also be state certified as a CNA and will receive a certificate of completion from the TCAT.
Those students are Naylon Banks, Hailey Bush, Kaylee Boyles, Sierra Conyer, Charlee Dixon, Dezerae Garren, Autumn Parrish, Dalaney Shoulders, Eliseona Satterfield and Kassidy Tomlinson.
— Submitted
