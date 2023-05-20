The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville’s mechatronics college class at Trousdale County High School had four students to sit for and pass the Siemens Level 1 certification test.
As graduating seniors, they graduated last Friday with not only a high-school diploma, but they will also be certified as a Siemens certified mechatronic systems assistant.
The 4 students are Brian Banks, Josh Beal, Spencer Sweaney and Landon Whitefield.
— Submitted
