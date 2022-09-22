The Trousdale County High School football team will travel to Carthage on Friday to face Smith County.
The Owls are coached by former Trousdale County assistant coach Matt Dyer, who is in his second year at his alma mater.
The Owls have put together a 4-1 record with wins over Gordonsville (27-7), Maplewood (39-0), Westmoreland (13-0) and Walker Valley (30-25) to go along with a close loss to DeKalb County (17-14).
“Smith County is a big ball team and have won some big games this year,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said.
It will be the 68th meeting of the two rivals, with the Jackets leading the series 36-30-1. The first game was played in 1923.
Last year on the Creek Bank, Bryson Claiborne had eight carries for 151 yards and four touchdowns as the Jackets rolled to a 34-16 win.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.