Drivers heading into Hartsville from the west end of Highway 25 got a surprise last Friday with the addition of a short turning lane.
Traffic congestion has long been a problem at the intersection of 25 and Halltown Road, especially when vehicles are waiting to turn left. A planned expansion of Highway 25 at that point was announced last year, but that project is not scheduled to go to bid until next year.
Repaving of the highway and a visit to Hartsville by State Senator Ferrell Haile made for a unique opportunity to partially address the traffic problem until then.
“I was up in Trousdale County and they had paved one lane and had not yet gotten to the other part of it. I thought. ‘You know, there’s enough room here to squeeze in a turn lane for a temporary fix until we can get it widened the way it should be.’ ”
Haile made a call to the Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, who consulted with the paving supervisor and determined that a short lane could be striped into place.
“Lo and behold, I was up there again Friday and there it was,” Haile said.
While only big enough to hold two or three vehicles, a turn lane should help ease traffic congestion in the area.
“I’m thrilled… That’s a lot better than what we had and it’ll help for the time being,” the senator said. “I was at the right place at the right time and it just came together. I’m thankful to TDOT for making that happen.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
