Trousdale County’s School Board received an update on the ongoing Summer Learning Camps during its June 17 meeting.
Kellie Porter and Landon Gulley, who are respectively heading up the English/Language Arts and Math portions of the summer camps, spoke to board members about the Summer Learning Camps, which were mandated this year by the General Assembly in an effort to combat learning loss during the pandemic. According to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, 216 children entering grades 1-8 are participating in the summer camp, which runs through July 1.
“We have had a lot of fun; it has been a learning experience for Mr. Gulley and I,” Porter said. “The best thing is seeing smiles on the kids’ faces; the engaged lessons we have seen…”
Porter said the high-dose tutoring being used in grades 1-2 was working well, as student test scores showed good growth from results in the school year.
Sending Chromebooks home with younger students was also helping promote student learning, she added. Younger students can earn tickets for various prizes by completing lessons as well.
“They are able to complete lessons at home… they are working hard for tickets for sno-cones or other prizes. Those have been some wonderful successes.”
“It has been a really good experience,” Gulley added. “They’re coming in, they’re ready to go to class… We’ve got some kids who are really going to have great opportunities.”
School Board Chairman Johnny Kerr noted that the summer camps were also providing good feedback for the upcoming school year as staff is able to identify processes that work well and areas that may need adjusting.
“We feel like we’re reaching a good number of students. The parents I’ve talked to are very positive about what’s going on,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield also provided an update on the replacement of windows and ceiling tiles and the middle school, saying the ceiling was complete and the windows were ongoing. Both were funded using federal ESSER funds received as part of pandemic relief.
The football stadium rebuild is going well and “is going quite fast on the home side,” Satterfield added. The visitors’ bleachers have been removed and as of early this week, the home side had been cleared.
The target deadline for completion remains at Aug. 27, the date of the Jackets’ first scheduled home game of 2021.
“It’s going to be safe and it’s going to be ADA-compliant,” Satterfield said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.