The Trousdale County School Board voted unanimously at its meeting on Monday night to offer a stipend to certified teachers who are asked to cover other teachers’ classes during their planning time due to the continuing substitute teacher shortage.
Because of the shortage, classroom teachers have been giving up their planning time, with no additional compensation, in order to provide coverage for the classes of teachers who are absent.
“I think this (stipend) will be well-received by our faculty,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “Prior to COVID, we never had a great deal of substitute teachers, but we had a lot more than we have now. We thought as COVID dissipated, we would return to a state of normalcy in that space. That hasn’t happened. We have some very good subs, but they’re not available all the time. We’ve had to ask our teachers to cover for one another from time to time.”
Trousdale County High School Principal Casey Kuhn added, “We’ve lost two subs to surgery for six to eight weeks. Another sub is limited by medical issues, and another, we only get two or three days a week. There is going to be a lot of my teachers covering (for teachers who are absent). So, I couldn’t appreciate this (stipend) more.”
According to Satterfield, teachers who are asked to cover another teacher’s class will be paid $25 per hour for teacher planning time use.
“I pitched this to our principals, and they thought it was very fair and that the teachers would appreciate it a great deal,” said Satterfield.
Trousdale County School Board Chairman John Kerr added, “We would rather not cover (classes) with our teachers. We would rather them be able to take their planning period and use it as it is intended. But for those (teachers) that we do use, I think that they should be rewarded.”
Kerr commended the teachers on their willingness to help out, but he also reiterated that there continues to be a critical need for substitutes in Trousdale County.
“We have been told monthly about the great job that our certified staff is doing (covering classes),” said Kerr. “Basically, this (all stems) from the lack of substitute teachers that we’ve been able to attract to work in our system. We still need subs.”
