County Mayor Stephen Chambers lashed out Monday evening after the County Commission rejected a proposal for improvements to Trey Park by a 10-8 vote.
The $240,000 project, which included roughly $98,000 of grant funding through the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, was intended to bring the playground entrance into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and add more inclusive play equipment into the park. It was defeated after questions were raised about a portion of the funding dedicated toward resurfacing parts of the play area.
The county had planned to add $46,000 to resurface parts of the play surface deemed hazardous by TDEC with wood fibrous chips as a temporary measure. But that idea seemed to draw the ire of a number of commissioners.
Ultimately, a motion to approve the funding failed by a 10-8 margin. Those voting no were Ken Buckmaster, Shane Burton, Gary Claridy, Coy Dickey, Bill Fergusson, Ford, Gulley, Richard Harsh, Rachel Jones and Lonnie Taylor. Rick Davis and Richard Johnson were not present at Monday’s meeting.
On Tuesday, commissioners Dwight Jewell and Amber Russell told The Vidette they believed the Commission would reexamine the issue in September and that without the wood chips, the proposal would have passed Monday without question. TDEC’s grant requires the project to be completed by August 2022.
Jones stated via Facebook that, “The reason I voted no was because of the wood chips… $46,000 thrown away. With the grant not having to be spent until 8/22, we have time to get a cost estimate on the rubber chips… We will still make improvements to the park. I just feel it would be wasting taxpayer money for something we know won’t last.”
After the meeting, an irate Chambers used the word “idiots” and made other profane comments with regards to the outcome of Monday’s vote. He said the entire project was likely in jeopardy because of the rejection as TDEC could choose to cancel the grant funding.
“(TDEC) looked at it and said it’s so bad, if you don’t improve the rest of it we’re not going to fund this,” the mayor said. “Do I go back to TDEC and say, ‘The very thing you said you wanted, my County Commission says no?’ You think they won’t pull that and award it to someone else?”
Commissioner Mary Ann Baker also expressed displeasure with the outcome of the vote, saying, “We’re hung up on wood chips. The purpose of the grant is to make the park ADA compliant. “Ten members of the County Commission voted, ‘No, we do not want to make our park handicap accessible. We had grant money to do it and they said no.”
During the debate, it was clear that the wood chips rather than the overall project itself was the issue for those in opposition.
“I’ve had quite a few members of the public come to me and say they really don’t consider wood fibrous mulch to be an improvement in that area,” Commissioner Landon Gulley said. “In (the) Parks & Recreation (Committee), we had discussions on some type of synthetic material… I want to see us move forward with improvements to the park. I am not for fibrous mulch. That’s where I’m having trouble.”
Commissioner Jerry Ford added that the Hartsville Rotary Club, of which he is a member (EDITOR’S NOTE: Vidette editor Chris Gregory is also a Rotary member), had previously paid for the placement of wood chips on multiple occasions. Rain tends to wash them away, he said.
“You put that over there, you might as well just throw it in the trash can,” Ford said.
The new play equipment was to include an artificial turf-like surface, but the mayor said adding artificial turf around the entire play area had been estimated to cost $486,000. The wood chips were a cheaper, temporary alternative that would allow expansion of the artificial surface to be done in phases, he countered.
“TDEC came out and looked at it, and had several safety concerns they wanted us to address,” Chambers said. “That is a temporary request by TDEC, so we can improve it in phases… Are we turning down a $98,000 grant?”
In other actions, commissioners did approve $47,500 grant funding for wayfinding signs in the downtown Hartsville area and $495 in insurance recovery funds.
Also approved were two rezoning requests on second reading. One changes 3.37 acres of property on River Road and the other 2.5 acres on Highway 10, both from agricultural to residential. The changes will allow the respective property owners to develop those properties.
A seven-year extension of a lease agreement with Comcast for property at 237 Morrison Street also received approval. The mayor noted that Hartsville/Trousdale County has held such a lease with Comcast since 1980.
In his mayor’s report, Chambers said the expansion of Highway 25 at Broadway is scheduled to go to bid in December. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is anticipating 18 months to finish construction once work begins.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
