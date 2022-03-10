Beginning March 4, eligible children that did not receive assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program for the 2020-21 school year will receive a retroactive benefit payment.
This single retroactive payment will be sent to children who experienced a change in P-EBT eligibility status during the 2020-20 school year, or were not accounted for initially.
Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualification and school attendance related to COVID-19. P-EBT is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).
“The COVID-19 pandemic caused much uncertainty and changes to daily routines for families, especially those that rely on school meals,” TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter said. “In partnership with TDOE, we’ve taken steps to ensure that all children eligible for P-EBT receive the benefit, despite fluctuations and changes that occurred during the last school year.”
Retroactive P-EBT is available to children who did not receive P-EBT that they qualified for in the 2020-21 school year (also known as P-EBT Round 2 and 3) but would have based on their National School Lunch Program (NSLP) eligibility and attendance related to COVID-19. Some children were determined as eligible for P-EBT benefits after P-EBT Round 2 and 3 benefits were issued, resulting in the need to issue retroactive benefits.
In general, Retroactive P-EBT is based on the child qualifying for free or reduced-price school meals later in the school year, and the child missed school meals because the school was closed or operated at reduced attendance for at least five consecutive days in the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents do not have to apply for Retroactive P-EBT benefits. The amount of P-EBT benefits will vary for each individual child. Benefits will be distributed on existing P-EBT cards beginning March 4. If the card has been lost, parents can request a new one by visiting connectebt.com to request a new P-EBT card or call 1-888-997-9444. Qualifying children who have not received a P-EBT card will be issued one. P-EBT cards are used like a debit card to purchase food at participating grocers and online stores.
Parents can view the status of their child’s Retroactive P-EBT eligibility on the P-EBT Parent Portal by visiting tdhs.service-now.com/relief.
