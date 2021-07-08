Trousdale County’s PowerCom industrial park will be among the beneficiaries of a series of Site Development Grants recently announced by the state.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced 15 such grants on June 24, totaling $4.6 million.
Tennessee Central Economic Authority, which owns the PowerCom site, received $31,500 in grant funding for due diligence studies in the North Campus section of the park.
“Before deciding on a site to develop a facility, any potential obstacles should be analyzed and addressed. The due diligence studies (geotechnical, environmental, and hydrologic) are thus being conducted in the North Campus of the PowerCom Industrial Center to reaffirm the developable quality of the site,” said Dan Tidcomb with Tennessee Central. “In addition to complying with applicable regulatory agencies, the goal is to reduce the time, cost, and effort needed for a company to decide to bring their job opportunities to the community. The studies will also be used to acquire Site Certification from the State of Tennessee and help increase the park’s overall marketability to prospective companies.”
Site Development grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.
“Thanks to the support of our General Assembly, I’m pleased to announce 15 more communities that will participate in the Site Development Grants program,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a press statement. “Strengthening and supporting rural Tennessee is one of my major priorities, and these grants will help our communities attract jobs and enhance economic growth.”
Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 115 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling nearly $39 million in assistance to local communities.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.