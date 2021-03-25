Trousdale County, along with the rest of Middle Tennessee, has expanded its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, the Trousdale County Health Department announced that it would book appointments for anyone aged 16 or over who wanted to be vaccinated.
“We’re excited to announce the expanded eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older,” said Brittany Cox, Assistant Regional Director for Mid-Cumberland. “The more people in Trousdale County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
The Trousdale County Health Department provides Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for use in individuals 16 and older. To find a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine, or a clinic near you, visit vaccinefinder.org.
On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health’s website showed Trousdale as having moved into Phase 2b, with those aged 55 or over also eligible for the vaccine. Phase 2b covers transportation, public infrastructure, utilities or telecommunications workers, while Phase 2a covers social services, commercial agriculture or food production and corrections staff not already included previously.
TDH officials had announced on March 19 that counties would be allowed to progress through vaccination phases “as vaccine supply allows.”
Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday all Tennessee adults would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination no later than April 5. Eligibility for those in Phase 3 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will run concurrently with age-based eligibility. Phase 3 includes residents and staff members of congregate living facilities including college dormitories, group homes and shelters and those in the corrections system. Phase 3 also includes grocery store workers who were not eligible for vaccination based on previous age or risk-based categories.
“As we’ve promised, we’re able to expand our COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as vaccine supplies have increased and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Tennessee will now open COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible adults well ahead of the federal goal of May 1.”
As of Sunday, there were 26 active cases listed in Trousdale County.
Trousdale County is planning a mass vaccination on Saturday, March 27 at the high school. Anyone interested in more information or in getting vaccinated is asked to call 866-442-5301. Besides the Health Department, both Hartsville Pharmacy and Trousdale Pharmacy have previously had vaccines available.
Information on vaccine availability and locations can be found online at covid19.tn.gov.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.