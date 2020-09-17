The Tennessee gas price average continues to trend lower as Tropical Storm Sally moves toward the Gulf Coast. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.94 which is down three cents from last week, three cents more than one month ago and 34 cents less than one year ago.
Tennessee’s most expensive metro markets were Morristown ($1.99), Memphis ($1.96) and Nashville, while the least expensive metro markets were Cleveland ($1.83), Chattanooga ($1.86) and Clarksville ($1.87).
“We have not seen much of an impact on gasoline prices ahead of the storm thus far, but that could change this week depending on the severity of the storm,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Some price fluctuation is typical any time a storm threatens the Gulf Coast region, however, any pump price impacts will likely be contained in the region and not have a national impact.”
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report measures gasoline demand at 8.3 million barrels per day, which is the lowest level since mid-June. As demand dropped for a second week, so did gasoline supply levels — down nearly 3 million bbl to 231 million bbl. While consistently decreasing week-over-week, supplies also sit at a 3 million bbl year-over-year surplus.
Monday’s national gas price average was $2.19, which is three cents less than last week, two cents more than a month ago, but 37 cents cheaper than mid-September last year. On the week, all states saw gas prices decrease or stabilize at the pump. States with the largest declines are paying a nickel to a dime less, but the majority of state averages pushed cheaper by a few pennies since last Monday.
Mid-September is typically a point in the year that ushers in cheaper gas prices due to the switchover at gas stations from summer-blend to winter-blend, which is cheaper to produce.
The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking a number of tropical storms and depressions. Tropical Storm Sally is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds for the northern Gulf Coast starting later today. Sally has already forced at least one refinery shutdown in Louisiana at Phillips 66. Others are watching the storm to determine any operational decisions (see more details in Oil Market Dynamics section). Any pump price impacts will likely be contained to the region and not have a national impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.