More than 1 million Tennesseans will soon become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Department of Health announced Tuesday it was expecting a large supply of the immunizations.
According to Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, the new eligibility will apply to people age 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions — including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy — as well as caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children.
The vaccine will also be available to anyone who is immunocompromised due to a medical condition, like HIV, or a medical procedure, like an organ transplant.
“That is a large population. We have estimated it to be in excess of 1.1 million Tennesseans,” Piercey said at a Tuesday briefing. “Unfortunately, we have high rates of many of these chronic diseases … and so we expect quite a bit of demand.”
Tennesseans should check with their counties to learn more about eligibility and registration. Furthermore, residents in the state’s metropolitan areas may have different instructions. The age limit to receive the vaccine will remain 65 or older for people who don’t fall into other high-risk groups.
The state will enter into the Phase 1C starting Monday, around the same time Tennessee is expected to receive 54,000 doses of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s on top of the increased supply of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for next week.
Contributing: Staff reports
