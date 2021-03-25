Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced that Tennessee tax revenues exceeded budgeted estimates in February. February revenues totaled $1.13 billion, which is $112.7 million more than the state received in February 2020 and $190.9 million more than the budgeted estimate. The growth rate for February was 11.06%.
“The two largest contributors to the state’s tax base, sales and corporate tax revenues, delivered extraordinary growth for the month of February,” Eley said. “Sales tax revenue growth, representing January consumer sales tax activity, occurred in most all segments of the state’s economy, except for the restaurant and bar industry. Revenues from online sales taxes also boosted our monthly growth rate with approximately $44.5 million in growth attributed to remote sales and marketplace facilitator laws. To date, online sales tax revenues have accounted for about 66.4% of all sales tax growth to the state.”
Trousdale County collected $308,133.90 in state sales tax and $143,650.71 in local option sales tax during February, as opposed to $274,425.97 and $103,997.67 in February 2020. The state sales tax collections were up 12.28% from the previous year while the local collections were up by 38.1%.
Trousdale County also collected $296.36 in income tax, $24,712.66 in motor vehicle tax, $20,485.60 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $7,945.87 in business tax during February.
On an accrual basis, February is the seventh month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
General fund revenues exceeded the budgeted estimates in the amount of $154.2 million for February, while while the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $36.7 million less than the estimates. Year-to-date revenues for seven months were $1.3 billion more than the budgeted estimate.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2020-2021 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 26, 2019 and adopted by the second session of the 111th General Assembly in June 2020. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/content/tn/finance/fa/fa-budget-information/fa-budget-rev.html.
— Staff Reports
