Get ready to save! There are three sales tax holidays in 2021.
The Tennessee General Assembly approved two new one-time holidays for this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place annually. During these holiday periods, Tennesseans can save nearly 10% on qualifying items.
“We are proud to return money to hardworking Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a press statement. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings.”
“We’re happy to help Tennesseans save money and provide some tax relief,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano added.
The details of the sales tax holidays are:
Clothing, School Supplies, and Computers: Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021: During this weekend holiday, clothing priced under $100, school supplies priced under $100, and computers priced under $1500 are exempt from sales tax. Online purchases are included.
Food, Food Ingredients, and Prepared Food: Friday, July 30-Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021: During this weeklong holiday, food, food ingredients, and prepared food are exempt from sales tax. This includes qualified sales of food and prepared food at grocery stores, restaurants, and food trucks. Takeout food is included in the holiday; however, alcoholic beverages are not included.
Gun Safes and Safety Equipment, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022: During this holiday, which lasts an entire fiscal year, gun safes and specified gun safety devices sold at retail are exempt from sales tax.
Learn more information about the three sales tax holidays by visiting tntaxholiday.com. You can also email revenue.support@tn.gov or call 615-253-0600 with any questions.
The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87% of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit tn.gov/revenue.
