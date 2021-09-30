Students who participated in summer learning camps across Tennessee, including the local Summer Scholars program, showed marked improvement in test scores according to the Tennessee Department of Education.
On Sept. 22, Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn held a press conference to share what they called encouraging data from the summer programs.
A special session of the General Assembly in January passed a number of education measures, including the allocation of $160 million for academic summer camps in every district across the state. The summer camps are optional for 2021 and 2022 but are scheduled to become mandatory in 2023 for students who do not reach certain reading benchmarks.
“This past summer, Tennessee school districts launched rich academic programs and thoughtfully prioritized student and family engagement to help their students get extra learning time and recover from a very tough school year. In doing so, they built tremendous momentum for students and staff heading into a brand new and still very tough school year,” Schwinn said. “There is a lot of work that lies ahead, but after seeing what Tennessee accomplished this summer for its students, I believe our public schools are proving what’s possible.”
Statewide, over 120,000 students were enrolled in summer programs. Trousdale County’s program ran during June and served 212 students who had just completed grades K-7.
Statewide, Tennessee students saw an improvement of 5.97% in English & Language Arts scores and 10.49% in Math scores in pre- and post-summer testing. Elementary students showed better progress with an average of 7.34% improvement in ELA and 11.66% in Math. District-level results were not being released, however.
“At this time, the department does not plan to release district-level results from summer learning camp pre- and post-tests. Districts, schools and educators worked extremely hard to make the summer camp experience their own and developed strong strategies for supporting students and families, so districts are best positioned to share indicators of success seen at the local level. During the summer study presentation to House Education Committees, the department provided state-level pre- and post-test data from the first summer of learning camps to show a directionality that indicated summer learning helped Tennessee students,” Brian Blackley, spokesman for TDOE, said via email.
“Tennessee has led the nation in getting students back in the classroom and swiftly addressing learning loss,” Lee said in a press statement. “As we continue to prioritize our students, I’m encouraged to share positive outcomes of priorities established in our historic special session. I am hopeful for our state and thank the legislature for their partnership to turn the tide for Tennessee students.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
