Tennessee Tech and MTSU have both set goals to bring students back to campus this fall, offering the traditional college experience students say they expect.
“There are qualities about our university that will naturally help us get back on campus this fall while making the safety and health of our campus community the priority,” said Tech President Phil Oldham.
“The task before me as president … is to chart a course that will allow us to welcome our new incoming freshman class, transfers and returning students, as well as faculty and staff, to a safe and healthy campus for the new academic year,” MTSU President Sidney McPhee said in a note to the university community on the day after classes concluded for the Spring 2020 semester.
Faculty and academic leaders have been discussing how key class size and classroom adaptations will be to getting back to face-to-face instruction.
“As a university built on practicality and problem solving, we are exploring ways we can safely bring students back to campus and still give them a complete college experience, even if it looks somewhat different than before the pandemic,” said Oldham.
Tennessee Tech has formed four action groups, which include faculty, staff and administrators, to focus on essential topics: managing residential life, adapting classes and classrooms, screening for and responding to COVID-19 testing, and cleaning and personal protection.
MTSU University Provost Mark Byrnes is heading a task force of faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders that was charged by McPhee “to develop plans for a range of instructional delivery scenarios and develop recommendations on how we operate when we reopen in the fall and what we should do to adapt to this new environment.”
Contingency plans will be created so students, parents and the campus community will know what to expect if state or federal guidance interrupts plans in August or later in the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.