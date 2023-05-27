Tensions arose at the Trousdale County Community Center as commissioners did not see eye to eye on portions of the proposed 2024 fiscal-year budget at the Trousdale County Commission meeting on Monday night.
Differences of opinion surfaced over the budgets of the sheriff’s department and the school district, as the school board has requested help from the county commission to pay for a new roof on the elementary school, and the sheriff’s department saw a significant increase in its budget this year.
“We are asking the county commission to take on the responsibility of the elementary school roof,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “This will be a non-recurring expense. And it does not increase the county’s maintenance of effort (the constant level of funding from year to year) towards the schools since it is a capital outlay project. We are asking the county to share 28% of the (capital outlay) package, and the school board would be sharing 72% of the package.”
However, not all commissioners agreed with Satterfield regarding the school district’s capital outlay projects as they expressed concerns about the county taking on additional debt.
“My two biggest concerns are taking on $1 million of debt to pay for a roof at the elementary school,” said Trousdale County commissioner Chris Gregory. “My second issue is the big increase in the sheriff’s department (budget).”
Trousdale County commissioner Brian Crook added, “Loans ... for the roof, there has to be a better way.”
But proponents of the proposed school district and sheriff’s department budgets disagreed with Crook and Gregory.
“For the school system, that is one of our county buildings, and we have to take care of it,” said Trousdale County commissioner Beverly Atwood. “Second of all, with the sheriff’s department, it is a service to our community. They are the ones who protect us and come at our every beckoned call, no matter what the issue is.”
Trousdale County commissioner Shane Burton added, “The sheriff does not come to this county (commission) and ask for anything that he does not need. That’s all I can say. That man does not stand up here and order tanks or airplanes. He gives you money back every year. I don’t understand why anybody has a problem with putting officers on the street, protecting your property, and going and looking for your kids when they’re gone for an hour and you can’t find them.”
As tensions continued to rise during the meeting, Trousdale County Attorney Branden Bellar called for a short recess.
Upon reconvening, commissioners voted unanimously to postpone any decisions regarding the budgets of the school district and sheriff’s department and will revisit the issues on June 1 at a special-called meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.