Terri Lynn Dixon, age 45, of Castalian Springs, passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: grandparents, Lewis & Gracie White, Horace & Irene Oldham; uncles, Lewis & Terri White; aunt, Wanda Gregory.
Survivors are: husband, Charlie Joe “Jody” Dixon Jr. of Hartsville; three daughters, Destinee, Makenzee and Charlee Jo Dixon, all of Hartsville; parents, Benny & Marty Oldham of Hartsville; brother, Donnie (Beth) Oldham of Dixon
Springs.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, officiated by Eld. Brent Hall & Eld. Michael Nesbitt.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to the Charlie Jo Dixon Scholarship Fund or the Terri Lynn Dixon Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.