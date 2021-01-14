Tennessee State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, was among legislators from multiple states to attend Wednesay’s at the U.S. Capitol.
Weaver, who represents Trousdale, Smith and parts of Sumner and DeKalb counties, described the event on her Twitter page as an “epic and historic day gathering with fellow Patriots from all over the nation … .” A post on her Facebook page stated, “…There is a whole lotta propaganda going on that is simply NOT TRUE!! Anything to make us ‘deplorables’ to be the bad guys. To those who did damage? Antifa Shame on you!!! But that was NOT the millions of American Patriots …”
It is unknown if Weaver actually entered the Capitol. Weaver, who has represented District 40 since 2009, did not respond to multiple attempts by The Hartsville Vidette to reach her. The Associated Press also reported that Weaver did not respond to emailed questions.
The demonstrations began after a speech by President Donald Trump while Congress began the process of certifying the vote of the Electoral College. The process was delayed for several hours after rioters broke into the Capitol building.
As the day began, U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville, and U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, both Republican, were among those saying they intended to object to counting the votes of six states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The evacuations took place while both chambers were debating an objection to Arizona’s votes.
When the certification process resumed late on Jan. 6, Rose joined those objecting to Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both Blackburn and Hagerty reversed their earlier positions and voted against sustaining the objections.
“Today, I voted to object to the Electoral College vote counts in both Arizona and Pennsylvania as part of my fight for election integrity so that all Americans can have trust in the process that defines this nation. Over the last two months, an overwhelming number of Tennesseans in my district have communicated their serious concerns about the 2020 election; and tonight I was their voice in Washington. I felt it as my duty to push to preserve our democratic republic through a thoughtful debate on the obvious flaws of the 2020 election process,” Rose said in a press statement.
“The violence we witnessed today did not prevail. We returned to the House chamber, carried out our constitutional duty of debate, and moved forward with the great American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. Only through diligence can we hope to restore your trust,” Rose’s statement concluded.
Blackburn and Hagerty issued a joint statement, saying, “Yesterday was a shocking day of lawlessness. We watched in horror as rioters breached the security of both Houses of Congress and inflicted significant property damage upon those historical halls.
“Our Republic will rise above the chaos that ensued yesterday in the Capitol. These violent assaults on our democratic processes threaten to unwind the fabric of this country. As Americans, we must unite in our commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.
“We are grateful for the heroic law enforcement officials who helped restore peace, allowing us to complete our work. Last night we reconvened with our Senate colleagues to fulfill our constitutional duty to certify the 2020 election results and prepare for a peaceful transition of power. On January 20, we will prove to the world that America is still the shining city on the hill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.