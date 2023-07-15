Terry Francis Jones, 71, of Hartsville, passed away on July 12, 2023, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Terry was born on June 1, 1952, in Trousdale County, to the late J.B. and Neil Gregory Jones.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers — Gary Jones, Wayne Jones and Carroll Jones — and his son, Brandon Shockley.
He is survived by: his wife, Marcella Jones of Hartsville; three daughters, Michelle (James) Conn of Hartsville, Jennifer (Spencer Bryant) Jones of Tennessee Ridge, Jessie (Michael Dies) Jones of Hartsville; a son, Chris (Darlene) Shockley of Hartsville; 11 grandchildren, Amber White, Jada Conn, Jana Conn, Keyen Jones, Callie (Brady) Durham, Crista (Tytus Mann) Shockley, Kyle (Briea Crouch) Shockley, Katie Jo Shockley, Harley Russell, Christian Mullins, BrookLyn “Precious” Bryant; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry (Janet) Jones of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, conducted by Jeff Blackwell and David Norris.
Interment will be in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the service time Saturday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
