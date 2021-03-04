Terry Layne Martin, age 64, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Ed & Dixie Martin.
Survivors are: son, Taylor Martin of Lebanon; daughter, Page (Ben) Chambers of Lebanon; grandson, Eli Seth Chambers; two sisters, Mary Jo (Ron) Webb of Hartsville, Debra (Barry) Gidcomb of Columbia.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 27, officiated by Eld. Junior Dickerson.
Honorary pallbearer was Glen Haynes.
Active pallbearers were: Kenny Martin, John & Jim Massey, Roger Crawford, Mike Blackburn and Charles Gross.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Smith County FFA Program c/o of Smith County High School and the American Heart Association.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
