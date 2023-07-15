A funeral service for Terry Pennington will be held at 1 p.m. on July 17, 2023, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with pastor Bob Bush officiating.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and on Monday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Pennington, 60, of Murfreesboro, passed away on July 13, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.
Born on Nov. 15, 1962, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late James and Catherine Newby Pennington.
He worked for Nissan and attended World Outreach Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry Reasonover.
He is survived by: his wife, Scarlet Reasonover Pennington; son, Terry Pennington, Jr. (Tiffany Vaughn); daughter, Danielle Pennington; brothers, Don (Diane) Pennington, Wayne (Debbie) Pennington; sister, Doris (Ricky) Nelms; grandchildren, Isaac, Hunter, Nathan, Trevor; mother-in-law, Betty Reasonover; sisters-in-law, Sherry (Andy) Fast, Sandra (Larry) Taylor; nieces, Kathy, Kristy, Jennifer, Ashley, Heather; and special pets, Bella and Mr. Kitty.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
