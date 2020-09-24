What a great turnout despite the weekend flooding! The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Celebration and Recognition Banquet last week in the large shelter houses/pavilions near the skate park at Trey Park.
Special thanks to Cliff Sallee and his work crew for getting things cleaned up, and to Matthew Carman for conducting our auction! We had a lot of fun and raised money to support ongoing Chamber programs. The Chamber is proud to recognize the following individual, groups and businesses on their contributions to our community:
Business of the Year: The Mexican Grilled Cheese
Citizen Volunteer of the Year: Mark Presley
Government Official of the Year: Dewayne Byrd
Civic Group of the Year: Trousdale County Historical Society
Most Improved Business Appearance: Anthony Funeral Home
I’d like to also encourage you to stop by the Administration Building and enjoy the display of photos taken by local artists in Trousdale County. These photos were submitted for the Photo Contest in the new City Guide. If you haven’t been contacted about an ad for your business, please call the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or email me at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com. The ad deadline is Sept. 30.
Fall also means the Chamber’s second Football Fantasy Contest. Participants in the last year’s contest displayed the large wooden footballs in front of their businesses. Each business’ football was decorated with original artwork. If you have a football, get it ready for this year’s contest. The entry fee is $50, with the winner taking home $300 and a trophy! If not, please contact the Chamber with your fee of $100 and we will get you one.
This contest is a great way to support our student athletes, football program and the community especially given the challenges we’ve all faced this year. The Football Fantasy Contest winner will be awarded at the last home game of the season on Oct. 9. Footballs will be displayed the week of Oct. 4-9.
If you participated last year, please send your $50 entry fee to: Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce, Rm 7, Hartsville, TN 37074. Or purchase the football cutout and stand from the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce for $100. Decorate it in an original manner and display the finished football in front of your business beginning Oct. 4. You will be automatically entered into the “Best Decorated Football” contest for the $300 grand prize and trophy.
