For the past week, the Trousdale County Fair has drawn folks from all over the county to its many shows and exhibits as it has featured events like the fairest of the fair pageant, livestock shows, and a car show.
However, three years ago, fair organizers decided to add a bake-off to its list of events, which was held on Saturday, and has drawn some of Trousdale County’s finest bakers, like life-long Hartsville resident, experienced baker, grandmother, and bake-off participant Olyne Wrinkle, who took home first place in two out of the three contest categories.
“The bake-off has only been going on for three years,” said Wrinkle. “I enjoy baking, so I’ve done it each year.
“The first year, I didn’t do so good. But last year, I won first place with my pecan pie and second place with my cake.”
This year, participants in the bake-off were allowed to place entries into three separate categories, which included carrot cakes, cherry pies, and biscuits, and could enter one, two, or all three categories.
“I did a pie, biscuits, and a cake,” said Wrinkle. “Mine is not the prettiest cake over there, but they don’t always go by pretty ... it’s the taste.
“My pie was the first cherry pie that I’ve ever made. It’s hard to find a regular cherry pie recipe. Most of them call for cherry pie filling, but I made mine with regular cherries. If nothing else, I thought it looked pretty.”
According to life-long resident of the Cato community and bake-off participant Mary Ann Dickerson, although she does not care for cooking or baking, she has entered the bake-off each year to help ensure that the fair continues far into the future.
“This is my third year entering the bake-off,” said Dickerson. “I do not like cooking or baking that much. I’ve never made carrot cake, and I’ve never made a cherry pie. So, if I win anything, it’s the luck of the draw.
“But I’ll try to keep doing this as long as I’m able to, because I want the fair go on as far as it can go. When people stop entering these things, then it ends.”
As the 2023 Trousdale County Fair wraps up today, Wrinkle took home blue ribbons for her biscuits and her carrot cake and third place for her cherry pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.