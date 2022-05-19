The Trousdale County School District is in the beginning stages of developing the Grow Your Own Teacher Pipeline program.
The program is being designed to offer support to high school seniors who have expressed interest in pursuing a teaching career.
“We are early in the stages (of developing the program),” said Trousdale County Schools Coordinator of Teacher Talent and Development Leigh Cooksey. “We are working to build a Grow Your Own Teacher Pipeline program that encourages Trousdale County graduates to become Trousdale County school teachers.
“Our goal is to build a program that provides support for students while they’re enrolled in college, which would include work experience in schools and mentorship from lead teachers. We’ll also support future teachers (as they) navigate (through the) college and teacher licensure process. We need effective teachers for our students, and we know we have graduates who will make excellent educators.”
Trousdale County High School senior Jasmine Moss has been chosen as the first graduate to participate in the Grow Your Own Teacher Pipeline program.
“I’m really excited about it,” Moss said. “It’s helping me to get where I want to be.”
The program will aid Moss as she transitions from being a high-school student to a high-school graduate.
“I tend to be anxiety prone,” Moss said. “To wake up and not come to school every day is kind of freaking me out. I have had structure my whole life and have had so much help from my teachers.
“In the fall, I’ll start working as a teacher assistant in the (Trousdale County) elementary school. They (the school district) will work around my college schedule. I will be working in a class with a teacher that has had good results.”
Moss will be attending Tennessee State University (TSU) through Gallatin’s Volunteer State Community College and majoring in elementary education.
“I will come out with a four-year degree,” Moss said.
Teachers have made a lasting impact on Moss.
“What drives me is a personal thing,” Moss said. “It really goes back to kindergarten. My kindergarten teacher, Robin Gregory, was always there for me. She made me want to be what she was for other people.
“It really hit me around seventh grade. I always knew that I liked helping people, and I realized I liked helping people learn.”
Moss is excited about the opportunity that education can provide for her.
“I am going to be able to work alongside of some very good people,” Moss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.