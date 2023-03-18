Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall joked about practicing his speech on area kindergarteners earlier in the day as he began his state of the county address to the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
Since taking office last September, McCall indicated that he has really enjoyed his first six months a mayor but has learned what he calls the speed of government.
“If you ask me how it’s going, I have to tell you, I’ve really enjoyed the first six months and two weeks,” said McCall. “We have a great county.
“One thing I’ve had to learn fairly quickly as mayor is the concept called the speed of government. In business, if you want something done, you do it. In government, you start the process.”
During his address, McCall recounted the various grants and projects that the county is currently undertaking, but he also talked about the challenges that the county is facing, such as building a new jail and revitalizing the downtown district.
“Everyone knows that we are about to build a new jail because ours has been decertified,” said McCall. “And $25 million at 4.5% (interest rate) over 20 years would translate into an annual payment of $2 million. If our county had to make a $2-million payment every year, it would put incredible pressure on other services.
“Everyone also knows that for a long time, downtown has looked sad. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and we will keep moving forward to make things happen downtown.”
Furthermore, the mayor called for input from area residents and said that it is going to take a lot of energy to do what needs to be done.
“I have people bringing me ideas all the time, but I found that the hardest part of this job is to keep things moving forward,” said McCall. “It takes incredible energy to keep things moving forward. And if you want mediocre results as a mayor, this is a piece of cake. If you want to do a great job, it’s a very challenging job, but fun. So far, it’s been fun, and I want to keep it that way.
“I am most interested in your input, but I also need worker bees. It is going to take tremendous energy to do what we want to do.”
McCall ended his address by saying that his goal as mayor is to improve Trousdale County.
“It is a privilege to serve the county,” said McCall. “I ran for mayor for only one reason. That was to improve the county. That is my passion ... to do what’s best for the most (citizens).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.